Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IBKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that IBKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.39, the dividend yield is .81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBKR was $49.39, representing a -21.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.53 and a 10.99% increase over the 52 week low of $44.50.

IBKR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS). IBKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09.

IBKR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS). IBKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09.

