Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that IBKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.26, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBKR was $67.26, representing a -16.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.57 and a 68.61% increase over the 52 week low of $39.89.

IBKR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). IBKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.95. Zacks Investment Research reports IBKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.29%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IBKR Dividend History page.

