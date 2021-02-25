Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that IBKR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBKR was $75.16, representing a -1.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.16 and a 123.03% increase over the 52 week low of $33.70.

IBKR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). IBKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports IBKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.22%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to IBKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IBKR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (USLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 42.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IBKR at 2.22%.

