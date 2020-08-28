Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IBKR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that IBKR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.05, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBKR was $53.05, representing a -9.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.50 and a 57.42% increase over the 52 week low of $33.70.

IBKR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). IBKR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports IBKR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.2%, compared to an industry average of -9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IBKR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IBKR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IBKR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 28.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IBKR at 2.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.