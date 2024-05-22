Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) standing at $125.06, reflecting a -1.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

The the stock of company has risen by 10.39% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 5.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.34%.

The upcoming earnings release of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.45%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.18 billion, indicating a 18.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.49 per share and a revenue of $4.76 billion, demonstrating changes of +12.87% and +9.63%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% higher. Currently, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.5. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.37 of its industry.

Investors should also note that IBKR has a PEG ratio of 1.28 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.15.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

