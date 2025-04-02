Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) ending at $174.32, denoting a +0.72% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 11.71% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 15, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.88, showcasing a 14.63% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion, up 15.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.12 per share and a revenue of $5.49 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.28% and +5.08%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.3. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.47.

We can additionally observe that IBKR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.27. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

