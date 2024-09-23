Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) reached $135.19, with a +1.63% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

The the stock of company has risen by 7.8% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.71, showcasing a 10.32% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.25 billion, reflecting a 9.13% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $4.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.43% and +14.74%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.06, which means Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that IBKR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

