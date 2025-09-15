Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) closed at $62.25, marking a -2.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.62% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.42%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 11.36% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.4 billion, indicating a 2.6% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $5.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.36% and +8.86%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. As of now, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.88.

We can additionally observe that IBKR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.