Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Moves -1.4%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) reached $201.53, with a -1.4% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.76% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.64%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 6% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.88, indicating a 14.63% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion, up 15.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.46 per share and revenue of $5.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.12% and +5.08%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% higher. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.39. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.23.

Also, we should mention that IBKR has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

