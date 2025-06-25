Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Moves 1.24%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) closed at $52.28, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.81% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.32 billion, up 7.64% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.76 per share and a revenue of $5.36 billion, representing changes of 0% and +2.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.27, which means Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that IBKR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.8. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

