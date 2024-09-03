Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) closed the latest trading day at $127.40, indicating a -1.16% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.26%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 18.63% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 7.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.71, reflecting a 10.32% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.25 billion, indicating a 9.13% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.81 per share and a revenue of $4.98 billion, indicating changes of +18.43% and +14.74%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.94. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.84.

One should further note that IBKR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.15.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

