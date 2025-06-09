Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) closed at $204.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.13% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.21% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.73, indicating a 1.7% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.32 billion, indicating a 7.65% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.06 per share and revenue of $5.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.43% and +2.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.03 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.55, which means Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that IBKR currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. IBKR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

