Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) ending at $124.82, denoting a -0.34% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 5.14% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 16, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to post earnings of $1.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.03%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.21 billion, showing a 20.61% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.73 per share and a revenue of $4.89 billion, signifying shifts of +17.04% and +12.78%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.07% higher. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.62. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.96 of its industry.

It's also important to note that IBKR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.16.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

