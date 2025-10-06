Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) closed at $69.61, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.71%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 16.95% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.07%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 16, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.49, marking a 11.36% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.41 billion, up 2.93% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.95 per share and a revenue of $5.69 billion, signifying shifts of +10.8% and +8.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% lower. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.65.

Meanwhile, IBKR's PEG ratio is currently 2.89. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.64.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 30, this industry ranks in the top 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

