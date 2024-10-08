Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) reached $147.59, with a -0.66% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.45%.

The the stock of company has risen by 19.6% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 15, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.73, signifying a 11.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.27 billion, up 10.58% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.83 per share and a revenue of $5 billion, signifying shifts of +18.78% and +15.17%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.37% upward. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.75. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.22.

Meanwhile, IBKR's PEG ratio is currently 1.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

