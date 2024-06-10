Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) ending at $125.46, denoting a +1.39% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.75% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.25% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.59, marking a 20.45% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.18 billion, indicating a 18.45% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.49 per share and a revenue of $4.76 billion, demonstrating changes of +12.87% and +9.63%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.06. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.57 for its industry.

It's also important to note that IBKR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 13, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IBKR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.