Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) closed at $128.59, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.97% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.71, indicating a 10.32% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.25 billion, up 9.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $4.98 billion, indicating changes of +18.43% and +14.74%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.82. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.4.

It's also important to note that IBKR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.14. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

