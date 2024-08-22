Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) closed at $124.12, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.89% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.43% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.71, showcasing a 10.32% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.25 billion, indicating a 9.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $4.98 billion, indicating changes of +18.43% and +14.74%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% higher. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.23.

Investors should also note that IBKR has a PEG ratio of 1.1 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.1.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

