Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) standing at $170.34, reflecting a +1.9% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.76% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 26.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.29%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.63%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.39 billion, indicating a 15.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.46 per share and revenue of $5.49 billion, which would represent changes of +6.12% and +5.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.95% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.28.

Investors should also note that IBKR has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, positioning it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.