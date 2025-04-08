Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) closed the most recent trading day at $147.02, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.57% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.15%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 13.68% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 10.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 15, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.83, marking a 11.59% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion, up 15.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.12 per share and a revenue of $5.49 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.28% and +5.08%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.98.

One should further note that IBKR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.47. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

