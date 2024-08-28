Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) reached $126.32, with a -0.63% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.12%.

The the stock of company has risen by 6.86% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.32%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.25 billion, reflecting a 9.13% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.81 per share and a revenue of $4.98 billion, demonstrating changes of +18.43% and +14.74%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.74% higher. At present, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.68 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.6 for its industry.

One should further note that IBKR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

