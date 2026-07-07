Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) was down 1.48% at $94.57. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.16%.

The stock of company has risen by 9.89% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 21, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.59, marking a 15.69% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.66 billion, up 12.16% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.46 per share and a revenue of $6.9 billion, signifying shifts of +12.33% and +12.14%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.07. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.55 of its industry.

It's also important to note that IBKR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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