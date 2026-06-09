Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) closed at $86.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.97%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.87% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 0.29%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.23%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.59, reflecting a 15.69% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.66 billion, up 12.16% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $6.9 billion, indicating changes of +12.33% and +12.14%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.56. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.89 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that IBKR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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