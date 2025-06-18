Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) closed at $52.60, marking a -74.73% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.03% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.73% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.73, down 1.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.32 billion, up 7.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.06 per share and revenue of $5.36 billion, indicating changes of +0.43% and +2.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.51 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.59, which means Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that IBKR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IBKR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.