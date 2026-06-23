Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) closed at $94.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.44% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.22%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 19.02% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, up 15.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.66 billion, indicating a 12.16% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.46 per share and a revenue of $6.9 billion, signifying shifts of +12.33% and +12.14%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.63, so one might conclude that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that IBKR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.68. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.09.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.