Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) was down 1% at $71.21. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.49% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 21, 2026. On that day, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.73 billion, up 23.85% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.42 per share and a revenue of $6.72 billion, indicating changes of +10.5% and +9.22%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.96% lower. As of now, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.76. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.78 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that IBKR has a PEG ratio of 2.02. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.02 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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