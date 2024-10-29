Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, IBKR crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

IBKR could be on the verge of another rally after moving 8.4% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider IBKR's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 4 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting IBKR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

