Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) ended the recent trading session at $57.84, demonstrating a +2.15% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 17, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.43, indicating a 2.27% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.32 billion, indicating a 7.64% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

IBKR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $5.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.57% and +2.47%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.14% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.52, which means Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that IBKR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.06. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.