Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Price Target Increased by 12.71% to 134.64

The average one-year price target for Interactive Brokers Group (NasdaqGS:IBKR) has been revised to 134.64 / share. This is an increase of 12.71% from the prior estimate of 119.45 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 126.25 to a high of 154.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.37% from the latest reported closing price of 107.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 850 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interactive Brokers Group. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 5.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBKR is 0.34%, a decrease of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 101,240K shares. The put/call ratio of IBKR is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 7,769K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,149K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,308K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,372K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 42.00% over the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 3,729K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,820K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 15.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,249K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,343K shares, representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 14.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,178K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,156K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 13.81% over the last quarter.

Interactive Brokers Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. The company services individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Interactive Brokers Group's four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled them to equip clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. The company strives to provide clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.

