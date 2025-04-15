INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP Earnings Results: $IBKR Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP ($IBKR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported earnings of $1.88 per share, missing estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $1,396,000,000, missing estimates of $1,418,445,150 by $-22,445,150.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 340 institutional investors add shares of INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IBKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 11/13.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBKR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/01/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.