Interactive Brokers Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IBKR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.07, changing hands as low as $73.95 per share. Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBKR's low point in its 52 week range is $52.18 per share, with $90.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.13.

