Interactive Brokers and Hershey in the Box have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Chicago, IL – February 10, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Interactive Brokers Group IBKR as the Bull of the Day and Hershey HSY as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Palantir PLTR, Starbucks SBUX and Royal Caribbean RCL.

Here is a synopsis of all four stocks:

Interactive Brokers Group operates as an automated global electronic market maker and broker. Analysts have positively revised expectations across the board, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the stock resides in the Zacks Financial – Investment Bank industry, which is currently ranked in the top 1% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company stacks up.

Interactive Brokers

IBKR shares have delivered a strong performance over the past year, up nearly 150% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Favorable quarterly results have aided the move, with the company exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by an average of 3% across its last four releases.

The company’s results have been aided by higher customer trading volumes, with volumes in options and stocks increasing 32% and 65%, respectively, throughout its latest period. Commission revenue of $477 million throughout the period shot 37% higher year-over-year.

In addition, customers continue flocking to the platform, with customer accounts growing a notable 30% year-over-year to 3.3 million throughout the latest period.

Valuation multiples have expanded considerably, with the current 30.6X forward 12-month earnings multiple well above the 18.7X five-year median. The current PEG ratio works out to 1.6X, again above the 0.8X five-year median.

The stock sports a Style Score of ‘D’ for Value.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Interactive Brokers would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Hershey is a well-known manufacturer of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. Analysts have dialed their earnings expectations lower across the board, landing the stock into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



The stock also resides in the Zacks Food – Confectionery industry, which is currently ranked in the bottom 4% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

Hershey

Hershey shares have delivered a sour performance over the last year, down nearly 18% and widely outperforming compared to the S&P 500’s 25% gain. Its latest set of results has provided a little bit of relief, though the EPS outlook remains notably bearish.

Concerning headline figures in the latest print, HSY exceeded both consensus EPS and sales expectations, reflecting growth rates of 9% and 33%, respectively. It’s worth noting that the top and bottom line figures exceeded consensus expectations for the first time over the last three periods.

The poor share performance has led to an increased dividend yield, with shares currently paying out 3.6% annually vs. the same for the S&P 500 at 1.2%. While the high yield is certainly a positive from an income-focused standpoint, we’d like to see positive earnings estimate revisions hit the tape, which would signal a big turnaround in sentiment overall.

Bottom Line

Analysts' negative earnings estimate revisions, resulting from weak quarterly results, paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

Hershey is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). These stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook and the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

Additional content:

3 Stocks to Buy Following Blowout Quarterly Results

The 2024 Q4 earnings cycle continues to roll along, with a decent chunk of the S&P 500 already delivering quarterly results.

The next few weeks will continue to remain busy concerning the reporting docket, with NVIDIA’s looming release later in the month essentially capping off the period.

But so far, there have been several notable reports coming from companies, a list that includes AI-favorite Palantir, Starbucks and Royal Caribbean.

All three posted strong results and saw share momentum post-earnings, reflecting the positivity. Let’s take a closer look at each for those interested in momentum.

Palantir Again Posts Robust Results

Palantir’s results came in strong yet again, exceeding headline expectations and posting serious growth. Sales of $828 million shot 36% year-over-year and, more impressively, 14% sequentially. The strong sales growth was headlined by a 43% move higher in Customer count, reflecting the snowballing demand the company has been witnessing.

Palantir also closed a record-setting $803 million of U.S. commercial total contract value (TCV), which shot 130% higher year-over-year and 170% sequentially. U.S. results were jam-packed with positivity, with Commercial and Government revenue growing by 64% and 45%, respectively.

Continued robust results have led shares to an outstanding 380% gain over the last year, crushing the S&P 500. Given the consistently robust demand, it’s reasonable to expect further share momentum, with the stock also sporting a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

“Our business results continue to astound, demonstrating our deepening position at the center of the AI revolution. Our early insights surrounding the commoditization of large language models have evolved from theory to fact,”said CEO and co-founder Alexander Karp.

Starbucks CEO Swap Ignites Positivity

Starbucks shares were stuck in a downward/sideways trend for the better part of the past two years before news of a CEO change last August brought some much-needed positivity.

Former Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO Brian Niccol replaced Laxman Narasimhan. Since the news broke, SBUX shares have gained 18% compared to a 13% gain from the S&P 500. Shares faced harsh selling pressure throughout last December, though the recent set of quarterly results re-ignited positivity.

Overall sales were flat year-over-year in the latest period, whereas comparable store sales fell 4% year-over-year. While the results are seemingly negative, the 4% drop in comparable store sales actually came in modestly above expectations, exceeding our -5.1% consensus estimate.

It was the first positive surprise on the metric in years, undoubtedly a positive. For added context, SBUX reported a -7% decline on the metric in the release prior vs. views for -6.3%.

“While we’re only one quarter into our turnaround, we’re moving quickly to act on the 'Back to Starbucks' efforts and we’ve seen a positive response,”said Brian Niccol, CEO.

Royal Caribbean Sees Record Bookings

Royal Caribbean’s results were underpinned by continued strength in consumer demand, a trend we’ve been well accustomed to over several periods, even with the airliners.

Concerning headline figures in the release, adjusted EPS of $1.63 exceeded the company’s prior guidance, whereas sales of $3.8 billion grew 11% year-over-year. RCL’s sales growth has been stellar post-pandemic.

The company provided positive guidance for its FY25, with WAVE season bookings off to a record start. Analysts have already dialed their earnings estimates higher following the favorable print, landing the stock into a bullish Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Shares have been on a tear over the last year, gaining 130% on the back of strong quarterly releases. The company’s favorable earnings outlook alludes to further share momentum in the near-term.

Bottom Line

We continue to wade through the 2024 Q4 cycle, with a wide variety of companies already delivering quarterly results.

And throughout the period, these three companies have stolen the spotlight, with each posting robust quarterly results and seeing positive share momentum post-earnings.

