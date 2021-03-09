Inter Pipeline urges shareholders to reject Brookfield's hostile bid

March 9 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO on Tuesday recommended that shareholders reject Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' BIP.N hostile bid for the Canadian oil and gas transportation company.

Brookfield last month formally launched a hostile bid with the same C$16.50-per-share offer that Inter had rejected as inadequate weeks ago.

The offer from Brookfield, which acquires and manages infrastructure assets, had valued Inter at about C$7.08 billion ($5.62 billion).

($1 = 1.2600 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

