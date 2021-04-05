Inter Pipeline to get $325 mln under Alberta Petrochemicals Incentive Program

April 5 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO said on Monday it would receive C$408 million ($325.15 million) under the Alberta Petrochemicals Incentive Program for the company's Heartland Petrochemical Complex in the province.

APIP is an incentive program introduced by the Government of Alberta to attract investment into the development of petrochemical facilities in Alberta.

($1 = 1.2548 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;)

