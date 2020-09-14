US Markets
Inter Pipeline restores Polaris services after leak

Uday Sampath Reuters
Canada's Inter Pipeline Ltd said on Monday it had restored services to its Polaris pipeline after a leak caused an outage to a part of the system.

The oil pipeline operator said the Alberta Energy Regulator approved the installation of a 400-meter bypass pipeline that enables the western portion of Polaris to transport diluent to customers north of Fort McMurray.

The company detected a leak in its system late last month and reported a spill of 90 cubic meters (566 barrels) of light oil, 80 meters from a wetland and one kilometer from the Clearwater River.

Its outage caused Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO to shut all production at its 220,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Kearl oil sands site.

Repair work on the pipeline, which supplies ultralight oil from Edmonton, Alberta, to oil sands sites, will continue, while the cause of the leak remains under investigation, Inter Pipeline said. (https://bit.ly/33onmWO)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

IMO

