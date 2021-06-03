Inter Pipeline continues to recommend Pembina's offer over Brookfield

June 3 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline IPL.TO said on Thursday it recommends Pembina Pipeline Corp's proposal PPL.TO over Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's BIP.N higher takeover offer to its shareholders.

Brookfield Infrastructure on Wednesday raised its hostile bid to buy Inter Pipeline to C$8.48 billion ($7.03 billion), topping Pembina's C$8.3 billion offer to buy the Canadian oil and gas transportation company.

($1 = 1.2069 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.