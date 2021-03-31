US Markets
BIP

Inter Pipeline adopts shareholder rights plan to support strategic review

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published

Inter Pipeline Ltd said late on Wednesday it has adopted a shareholder rights plan to support a strategic review, weeks after investment firm Brookfield Infrastructure Partners said it would go ahead with its C$7.1 billion takeover of the Canadian company.

Adds details on rights plan, background

March 31 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO said late on Wednesday it has adopted a shareholder rights plan to support a strategic review, weeks after investment firm Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP.N said it would go ahead with its C$7.1 billion takeover of the Canadian company.

Earlier this month, Inter Pipeline had asked shareholders to reject Brookfield's hostile bid, saying the offer "significantly undervalues" the Canadian oil and gas transportation company.

Inter Pipeline on Wednesday said the rights plan includes a "technical revision" to treat certain financial derivatives, which have already been utilized by Brookfield, as equivalent to beneficial share ownership.

The company said its shareholder rights plan was not intended to prevent Brookfield from acquiring Inter Pipeline, but was modified to support and facilitate the strategic review.

Last month, Inter Pipeline launched a review of options, including a possible 'corporate transaction', just a week after it rejected an unsolicited bid from its largest shareholder.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular