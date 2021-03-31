US Markets
Inter Pipeline adopts shareholder rights plan

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
March 31 (Reuters) - Canada's Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO said on Wednesday it has adopted a limited-purpose shareholder rights protection plan, weeks after investment firm Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP.N said it was committed to its C$7.1 billion hostile takeover offer.

Earlier this month, Inter Pipeline had asked shareholders to reject Brookfield's hostile bid, saying the offer "significantly undervalues" the Canadian oil and gas transportation company.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

