Inter Pipeline adopts shareholder rights plan

March 31 (Reuters) - Canada's Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO said on Wednesday it has adopted a limited-purpose shareholder rights protection plan, weeks after investment firm Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP.N said it was committed to its C$7.1 billion hostile takeover offer.

Earlier this month, Inter Pipeline had asked shareholders to reject Brookfield's hostile bid, saying the offer "significantly undervalues" the Canadian oil and gas transportation company.

