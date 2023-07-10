Inter Parfums Signs Worldwide Fragrance License Deal With Roberto Cavalli

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) announced Monday that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide fragrance license for Italian fashion brand Roberto Cavalli, effective July 6.

The company's Italian unit, Interparfums Italia, will manage the Cavalli fragrance business, in line with its strategy to develop an Italian brand hub.

The Italian luxury lifestyle brand's Roberto Cavalli fragrances was debuted in 2002 under Roberto Cavalli and Just Cavalli brands. It also has the Roberto Cavalli Gold Collection, an ultra-premium fragrance collection.

Jean Madar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inter Parfums noted, "Our current plans call for brand extensions in 2024 and a new blockbuster scent for women in 2025. It is natural that the Cavalli brand be based in Italy utilizing our Florence resources, staff and infrastructure, which will be a long-term competitive advantage."

Inter Parfums manages its business in two operating segments, European based operations, through their 72% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and United States based operations.

The portfolio includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Coach, Donna Karan, Ferragamo, GUESS, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Roberto Cavalli, and Van Cleef & Arpels, among others.

