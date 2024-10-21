Inter Parfums Reports Record Q3 2024 Sales Growth

An update from Inter Parfums ( (IPAR) ) is now available.

Interparfums, Inc. achieved record net sales of $425 million in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 15% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by robust performances from top brands like Jimmy Choo and Montblanc, as well as new additions like Lacoste and Roberto Cavalli. The US market saw a 9% sales rise, highlighted by successes from GUESS and Donna Karan/DKNY. The company remains optimistic about its diverse brand portfolio and agile operations as it reaffirms its 2024 guidance and prepares to issue 2025 projections.

