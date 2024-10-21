News & Insights

Stocks

Inter Parfums Reports Record Q3 2024 Sales Growth

October 21, 2024 — 04:56 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from Inter Parfums ( (IPAR) ) is now available.

Interparfums, Inc. achieved record net sales of $425 million in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 15% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by robust performances from top brands like Jimmy Choo and Montblanc, as well as new additions like Lacoste and Roberto Cavalli. The US market saw a 9% sales rise, highlighted by successes from GUESS and Donna Karan/DKNY. The company remains optimistic about its diverse brand portfolio and agile operations as it reaffirms its 2024 guidance and prepares to issue 2025 projections.

For a thorough assessment of IPAR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IPAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.