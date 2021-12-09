Inter Parfums Raises 2021 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) said the company now expects 2021 net sales at a record $840 million, and net income of $2.45 per share. Previous guidance was net sales of $810 million and net income of $2.35 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.35 on revenue of $817.36 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2022, Inter Parfums maintained its guidance with net sales in the range of $925 and $950 million, and net income per share of between $2.80 and $2.85.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.