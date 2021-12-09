Markets
IPAR

Inter Parfums Raises 2021 Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) said the company now expects 2021 net sales at a record $840 million, and net income of $2.45 per share. Previous guidance was net sales of $810 million and net income of $2.35 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.35 on revenue of $817.36 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2022, Inter Parfums maintained its guidance with net sales in the range of $925 and $950 million, and net income per share of between $2.80 and $2.85.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPAR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular