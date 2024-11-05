Inter Parfums' Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Is There a Beat in Store?

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR is likely to register growth in its bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2024 earnings on Nov. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has risen by a penny in the past 30 days to $1.83 per share, indicating a rise of 10.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. IPAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Things to Consider Ahead of IPAR’s Upcoming Results

Inter Parfums has been benefiting from strength in the fragrance market, supported by robust sales from its new licenses, Roberto Cavalli and Lacoste. A strategic focus on innovation and product launches has been helping the company stay firm amid a dynamic, competitive and growing marketplace.



However, Inter Parfums has been grappling with higher SG&A expenses for a while. While the company’s advertising and promotional expenditures are likely to contribute to growth, they might have put some pressure on profits in the upcoming quarter.

Interparfums, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Interparfums, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Interparfums, Inc. Quote

A Look at IPAR’s Q3 Sales

IPAR recently came out with third-quarter 2024 sales, which were fueled by ongoing fragrance market momentum, the strong performance of the company’s largest brands, as well as contributions from its latest brands, Lacoste and Roberto Cavalli.



For the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, net sales rose 15% to $425 million from $368 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Sales in the European-based operations surged 21% to $282 million. This growth was propelled by the exceptional performance of the Jimmy Choo and Montblanc brands, which saw increases of 17% and 10%, respectively. Several mid-sized brands also contributed to the company's quarterly growth along with the larger brands.



IPAR’s U.S. operations sales rose 9% year over year to $146 million in the third quarter of 2024. The company’s largest U.S. brand, GUESS, saw a 16% rise in sales during this period. Sales from the second-largest brand, Donna Karan/DKNY, grew 4%. The Ferragamo brand also continued to gain traction, supported by the success of its latest fragrance, Signorina Unica.

Earnings Whispers for IPAR

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Inter Parfums this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Inter Parfums carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has an Earnings ESP of -0.14%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time around.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3. OLLI's top line is anticipated to increase year over year when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $519 million, which implies 8.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is expected to register an increase in the bottom line. The consensus estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, indicating 11.8% growth from the year-ago quarter. OLLI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



Sweetgreen, Inc. SG currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3. SG is likely to register growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $173.7 million, which indicates an increase of 13.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for SG’s bottom line is expected to increase 27.3% from the year-ago quarter’s number. Sweetgreen delivered a negative average earnings surprise of almost 12% in the trailing four quarters.



Jack in the Box Inc. JACK presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JACK’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $357.9 million, which indicates a dip of 3.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s quarterly earnings has declined by 2 cents over the past 30 days to $1.12 per share. The figure indicates growth of 2.8% from the year-ago quarter’s number. JACK delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.7% in the trailing four quarters.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JACK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.