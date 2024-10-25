Inter Parfums price target lowered to EUR 54 from EUR 56 at Berenberg

Berenberg analyst Fraser Donlon lowered the firm’s price target on Inter Parfums (IPAR) to EUR 54 from EUR 56 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IPAR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.