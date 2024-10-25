Inter Parfums price target lowered to EUR 54 from EUR 56 at Berenberg

Berenberg analyst Fraser Donlon lowered the firm’s price target on Inter Parfums (IPAR) to EUR 54 from EUR 56 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
- Inter Parfums Reports Record Q3 2024 Sales Growth
- Inter Parfums backs FY24 EPS view $5.15, consensus $5.16
- Inter Parfums reports Q3 revenue $425M, consensus $413.45M
