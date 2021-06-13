Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Inter Parfums Carry?

As you can see below, Inter Parfums had US$10.2m of debt at March 2021, down from US$16.3m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$293.9m in cash, so it actually has US$283.6m net cash.

How Strong Is Inter Parfums' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:IPAR Debt to Equity History June 13th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Inter Parfums had liabilities of US$152.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$28.9m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$293.9m as well as receivables valued at US$152.0m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$264.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Inter Parfums could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Inter Parfums boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that Inter Parfums grew its EBIT at 15% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Inter Parfums's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Inter Parfums may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Inter Parfums recorded free cash flow worth 77% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Inter Parfums has US$283.6m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 77% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$111m. So we don't think Inter Parfums's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Inter Parfums , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



