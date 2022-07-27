Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Inter Parfums Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 Inter Parfums had debt of US$139.5m, up from US$10.2m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$265.2m in cash, leading to a US$125.7m net cash position.

NasdaqGS:IPAR Debt to Equity History July 27th 2022

How Healthy Is Inter Parfums' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Inter Parfums had liabilities of US$250.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$153.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$265.2m as well as receivables valued at US$219.0m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$80.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Inter Parfums could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Inter Parfums has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Inter Parfums has boosted its EBIT by 57%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Inter Parfums's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Inter Parfums may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, Inter Parfums recorded free cash flow of 21% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Inter Parfums has US$125.7m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 57% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Inter Parfums's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Inter Parfums (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

