Inter Parfums (IPAR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR is likely to register growth in the top and the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2021 numbers on Nov 8.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up from 33 cents per share to 83 cents in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests 59.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The manufacturer, marketer and distributor of fragrances and related products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average. Inter Parfums delivered an earnings surprise of 29.1% in the last reported quarter.

Things to Note

Recently, Inter Parfums revealed impressive sales numbers for the third quarter of 2021. Netsales surged 64% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $262.7 and increased 37% from third-quarter 2019 figures. At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, third-quarter consolidated net sales rallied 72% from 2020’s levels and increased 37% from third-quarter 2019 levels. Europe-based product sales increased 43.5% to $206.1 million, whereas U.S.-based product sales increased18.9% to $56.6 million from third-quarter 2019 levels.



Management had notified that its largest brands performed better than expected with Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach, GUESS and Lanvin sales coming ahead by 26%, 40%, 98%, 27% and 37%, respectively compared with 2019’s level. The upside can be attributed to impressive growth in the fragrance pillars and brand extensions. In addition, the launch of new scents like I Want Choo for Jimmy Choo and Bella Vita for GUESS contributed to the upside. Sales from the company’s new brand addition Kate Spade and MCM also drove the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Inter Parfums achieved impressive sales in the third quarter, despite almost no travel retail business and significant supply chain disruptions leading to challenges related to the procurement of components, transporting goods and cost increases. Apart from this, the company is persistently exposed to volatile currency movements owing to its international presence.

Inter Parfums sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

