Inter Parfums (IPAR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR is likely to post deterioration in the top and the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 9. Though the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has moved up in the past seven days to 41 cents per share, it suggests a 37.9% drop from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Notably, Inter Parfums has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 37.5%.



The consensus mark for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $160.6 million that indicates a decline of 16% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note

Recently, Inter Parfums revealed sales numbers for the third quarter of 2020. Sales in the quarter amounted to $160.6 million, down 16% (down 18.3% at constant currency) from $191.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s Europe-based operations registered net sales of $129.7 million, which declined 9.6% year over year. In U.S.-based operations, net sales slumped 35.1% to $30.9 million during the quarter.



Management highlighted that third-quarter sales in U.S.-based operations were hampered by absence of new product launches during 2020. Nevertheless, the company saw significant improvement sequentially in U.S.-based operations.



Similarly, third-quarter sales in Europe-based operations declined at a significantly lower pace when compared with a 68.6% year over year slump in the second quarter. Sales in general benefitted from favorable rebound in various markets including Asia and North America. That said, sluggishness in its travel retail segment thanks to the coronavirus outbreak and adverse foreign currency movements cannot be ignored.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Inter Parfums this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Inter Parfums carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

