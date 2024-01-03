Inter Parfums (IPAR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.19, changing hands as low as $134.80 per share. Inter Parfums, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPAR's low point in its 52 week range is $96.57 per share, with $161.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.