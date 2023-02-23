Inter Parfums (IPAR) Queued for Q4 Earnings: Things to Note

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR is likely to register a bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the last 30 days at 30 cents per share. The projection suggests an improvement from the loss of 4 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. For 2022, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.56 million, indicating a 29.5% growth from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The fragrances and related products company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.8%, on average. IPAR reported an earnings surprise of 31.3% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Note

Inter Parfums has been benefiting from the strength of its brands. In this regard, the company’s largest and mid-sized brands are performing well. The company is also benefiting from strategic partnerships to boost assortment strength. Management has been on track to roll out new products to drive portfolio strength. The continuation of these trends bodes well for Inter Parfums’ fourth-quarter 2022 performance.

Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Inter Parfums, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote

A Look at Q4 & 2022 Sales

Inter Parfums recently released robust sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. For the three months ended Dec 31, 2022, the company’s net sales increased 47% to $311 million. At comparable currency rates, consolidated fourth-quarter net sales rose 57% year over year. For the fourth quarter, Inter Parfums’ Europe-based product sales came in at $197 million, up 45% from the 2021 levels. U.S.-based product sales amounted to $114 million, increasing 52% from the fourth quarter of 2021.



In 2022, net sales rallied 24% to $1.087 billion, a little more than management’s latest projection of $1.08 billion. At comparable exchange rates, consolidated net sales jumped 30% for the full year.



In 2022, Europe-based product sales came in at $744 million, up 12% from 2021. U.S.-based product sales amounted to $343 million, rising 58% from 2021. In the fourth quarter, IPAR witnessed solid sales increases from its largest brands, including Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach and GUESS?, which delivered growth of 50%, 78%, 82% and 28%, respectively. In the company’s U.S. operations, brands like Oscar de la Renta and Abercrombie & Fitch generated sales growth of 28% and 16%, respectively, in the fourth quarter. In European operations, Moncler, Kate Spade and Boucheron brands witnessed solid increases of 34%, 140% and 25%, respectively. For 2022, management expects earnings per share (EPS) of nearly $3.60.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Inter Parfums this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Inter Parfums currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



PVH Corp PVH currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PVH is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.64 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 42.3% decline from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PVH Corp’s top line is expected to fall from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.34 billion, suggesting a 3.8% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. PVH delivered an earnings beat of 22.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Vital Farms VITL currently has an Earnings ESP of +80.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports the fourth-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VITL’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $102.5 million, which suggests growth of 32.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ quarterly earnings has moved up by a couple of cents in the past 30 days to 5 cents per share. The consensus estimate for VITL suggests 155.6% growth from a loss of 9 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. VITL has delivered an earnings beat of 58.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register a bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.67 suggests a decrease of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Casey's top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.52 billion, indicating an increase of 15.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.