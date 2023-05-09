Inter Parfums' (IPAR) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimate, Sales Rise Y/Y

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR delivered first-quarter 2023 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management reaffirmed its 2023 net sales and earnings per share (EPS) guidance.

Results in Detail

Inter Parfums posted first-quarter earnings of $1.68 per share, up 52% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share and our estimate of $1.31 per share.



Quarterly net sales increased 24% to $311.7 million compared with $250.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. In an earlier press release, management highlighted that at comparable foreign currency rates, first-quarter net sales increased 27% year over year. Inter Parfums’ Europe-based product sales came in at $230 million, up 26% from 2022 levels. U.S.-based product sales amounted to $82 million, increasing 19% from first-quarter 2022.

Inter Parfums, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote

In the company’s European operations sales increased 29% at constant currency or cc, with its three largest brands delivering impressive growth. Jimmy Choo, Montblanc and Coach brand sales increased 63%, 28% and 24%, respectively. Sales of its various mid-sized brands like Karl Lagerfeld, Boucheron and Rochas generated double-digit sales growth, courtesy of the robust performance of its established lines. IPAR launched several brand extensions, namely Jimmy Choo Blossom, Montblanc Signature Absolue and Eau de Rochas Citron Soleil, among others across its European operations.

Growth in its U.S. operations was fueled by the addition and extension of Donna Karan and DKNY to the company’s portfolio. Double-digit growth for Ferragamo and Oscar de la Renta was an upside. Management also launched brand extensions for established lines like Abercrombie & Fitch and MCM. However, the implementation of ERP put pressure on the company’s quarterly performance, which impacted the GUESS brand.



The company’s three largest markets, namely North America, Western Europe and Asia/Pacific, saw sales growth of 36%, 21% and 8%, respectively. Sales in Central and South America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East were increased 43%, 25%, and 5%, respectively. IPAR’s travel retail business picked up on resumption of international travel.



Inter Parfums’ first-quarter gross profit margin was 65.1%, up 180 basis points from 63.3% reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s gross margin for European operations increased to 67.8% from 66.8% reported in the year-ago quarter. For United States operations, quarterly gross profit margin increased to 57.6% from 53.9% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Quarterly operating margin came in at 29%, up 460 basis points reported in the year-ago quarter on reduced spending. SG&A expenses in the first quarter amounted to $112.7 million, up from $97.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Other Financial Aspects

Inter Parfums ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $149.1 million, long-term debt (excluding the current portion) of $145.1 million and total equity of $849.6 million.



Inter Parfums announced a dividend of 62.50 cents, payable on Jun 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Jun 15.



During the first quarter of 2023, IPAR initiated a share buyback plans of 166,060 shares. During the quarter, management repurchased 43,060 shares worth $5.58 million. The company is likely to keep repurchasing shares during 2023.



Inter Parfums unveiled that Abercrombie & Fitch granted it the right to distribute its number one men’s fragrance, Fierce, in few markets. The first phase of the agreement, which will become effective on Sep 1, 2023 will cover Fierce distribution across certain key markets.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Guidance

Management reaffirmed its 2023 guidance. The company highlighted that it began 2023 on a solid note, a trend which continued in April. IPAR expects 2023 net sales to come in at $1.25 billion. The company anticipated earnings per share (EPS) of $4.25. The guidance is based on the assumption of no major resurgence in coronavirus cases and the current level of the average dollar/euro exchange rate.



The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has increased 34% in the past three months against the industry’s 13.1% decline.

Solid Consumer Staple Picks

Some better-ranked consumer staple stocks are Lamb Weston LW, General Mills GIS and Conagra Brands CAG.



Lamb Weston, which operates as a frozen potato product company, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). LW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests increases of 29.6% and 116.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported number.



General Mills, a branded consumer food company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GIS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Mills’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.3% and 7.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



Conagra Brands, operating as a consumer-packaged goods food company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CAG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra Brands’ current fiscal year sales and earnings suggests an improvement of 7.1% and 16.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported number.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.